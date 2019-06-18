How Andrew ‘Dice’ Clay Reunited Guns N’ Roses

Here it is straight from the comedy legend’s mouth. Before his performance at the first ever Sonic Temple Festival, Andrew "Dice" Clay stopped by for an interview with his sons in No1Cares and fellow comic Eleanor Kerrigan to give a striking recollection of his Guns N' Roses pre-reunion conversations with Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

It all started in Australia, when Dice ran into Slash at a hotel restaurant. Slash was there to perform the National Anthem at a Sydney football game, which didn’t impress Dice at all.

“You’re Slash. Do you understand?” Dice asked. “You’re one of the greatest guitarists in the world. What’s wrong with you? What kind of argument did you guys have, decades ago, that you can’t put this back together? You’re all walking the earth. You peaked rock and roll… and you had a fight? You’re here doing a fucking football game?”

Dice began the next phase of his plan after asking Duff McKagan to see No1Cares live. McKagan and Dice conspired to get Slash to send out a tweet praising Axl Rose’s talents. Once that was set up, Dice set his sights on Axl.

Guns N’ Roses and the comedy icon were both performing at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas. The duo met up in the green room, where Dice gave the singer a talking to. “You’re playing for 3,000 people. I could do that,” Dice told Axl.

“They’re not the real band,” the comic elaborated on the Chinese Democracy GN’R lineup. “You need to put this back together.”

Guns N' Roses' 'Not in This Lifetime...' tour is currently the third highest-grossing series of concerts in history, grossing well over $500 million. Watch Dice tell the full story in the exclusive Loudwire interview above.