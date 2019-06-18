Rome Food Truck To Represent Mohawk Valley in NYS Fair Competition
You'll see a familiar truck at the Great New York State Fair food truck competition this year - and it'll be the lone truck representing the Mohawk Valley.
Come Fry With Me, the french fry-centric food truck that hails from Rome, will be among 39 food trucks dishing out their best at the Great New York State Fair. The ''Taste NY Food Truck Competition' takes place Sunday and Monday, September 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the New York Experience festival area.Twenty trucks will compete on Sunday with the remaining 20 plus trucks fighting it out for public votes on Labor Day Monday.
Come Fry With Me will be putting their famous (and DELICIOUS) Classic Poutine up against dishes from the best food trucks in the state.
According to The Great New York State Fair, the other Day One trucks include:
- Skippy's Ice Cream of Liverpool: Trash Can Sundae
- Nancy's of Woodstock Artisanal Creamery of Woodstock: Baked Alaska
- Glazed and Confused of Syracuse: Dizzy Pig
- Smoothies Plus of Rochester: Mango Pineapple Smoothie
- Rapidz Restaurant of Massena: Slider
- The Chef & the Truck (Chef 4 Rent) of Baldwinsville: Pulled Pork Chili Waffle Cone
- WingNutz (Roc City Sammich) of Rochester: Cheesy-Bacon Chicken Bowl
- GV Street Food of Belfast: Fried Spicy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
- Over the Moon Grilled Cheese of Alpine: This Little Piggy
- Potato Skin Express of East Syracuse: Thai Sesame Crunch
- Bob Barkers of Cicero: Bacon Cheddar Dog
- Tonzi's Catering Company of Auburn: Deep Fried Chicken Riggies
- Pinkies Barbeque and Catering LLC of Binghamton: BBQ Chicken w/ Strawberry Spinach Salad
- Via Napoli Express of Liverpool: TBD
- Roll'n Deep of Rochester: Garbage Roll
- Abbott's Frozen Custard of Rochester: Chocolate Almond Custard
- Papa Gallo Taco Truck of Fayetteville: Al Pastor Taco
- The Baked Potato Express of Liverpool: Mac and Cheese Baked Potato
- Chef's Catering of Rochester: TBD
Day two competitors and their entrees include:
- Smokey Legend BBQ of Glen Aubrey: Beef Brisket
- Byblos Street Grill of Syracuse: TBD
- Smokin Pete's BBQ of Penn Yan: Loaded Pulled Pork Tator Tots
- Sarita's of Rome: Savory Beef Empanada
- Cue-Dogs of Cicero: Cheese Dog
- The Meatball Truck of Rochester: Meatballs
- Pascarella's Catering of Liverpool: Bacon Cheeseburger Eggroll
- Limp Lizard of Syracuse: Smoked Turkey Slider
- Wolf's Patio Pizza of Liverpool: Pepperoni Pizza
- PB & J's Streetside Café of Syracuse: Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
- Glen Edith Coffee of Rochester: Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
- Silo Food Truck of Ovid: TBD
- Pig Vycious BBQ of Binghamton: The Suben - Beef Brisket Sandwich
- 3.21 Salads of Oswego: Taco Salad
- That's What's Up of Liverpool: TBD
- Macarollin of Rochester: Maryland Crab Mac
- Stockyard BBQ of Morrisville: Pulled Pork Slider
- LadyBug Lunchbox of Syracuse: Cajun Chicken Sandwich
- Blueberries and Lace Dessert Truck of Central Square: Brownie
Let's get out there and support the Mohawk Valley - and eat some delicious food - and vote for Come Fry With Me.