Rome Food Truck To Represent Mohawk Valley in NYS Fair Competition

You'll see a familiar truck at the Great New York State Fair food truck competition this year - and it'll be the lone truck representing the Mohawk Valley.

Come Fry With Me, the french fry-centric food truck that hails from Rome, will be among 39 food trucks dishing out their best at the Great New York State Fair. The ''Taste NY Food Truck Competition' takes place Sunday and Monday, September 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the New York Experience festival area.Twenty trucks will compete on Sunday with the remaining 20 plus trucks fighting it out for public votes on Labor Day Monday.

Come Fry With Me will be putting their famous (and DELICIOUS) Classic Poutine up against dishes from the best food trucks in the state.

According to The Great New York State Fair, the other Day One trucks include:

Skippy's Ice Cream of Liverpool: Trash Can Sundae

Nancy's of Woodstock Artisanal Creamery of Woodstock: Baked Alaska

Glazed and Confused of Syracuse: Dizzy Pig

Smoothies Plus of Rochester: Mango Pineapple Smoothie

Rapidz Restaurant of Massena: Slider

The Chef & the Truck (Chef 4 Rent) of Baldwinsville: Pulled Pork Chili Waffle Cone

WingNutz (Roc City Sammich) of Rochester: Cheesy-Bacon Chicken Bowl

GV Street Food of Belfast: Fried Spicy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Over the Moon Grilled Cheese of Alpine: This Little Piggy

Potato Skin Express of East Syracuse: Thai Sesame Crunch

Bob Barkers of Cicero: Bacon Cheddar Dog

Tonzi's Catering Company of Auburn: Deep Fried Chicken Riggies

Pinkies Barbeque and Catering LLC of Binghamton: BBQ Chicken w/ Strawberry Spinach Salad

Via Napoli Express of Liverpool: TBD

Roll'n Deep of Rochester: Garbage Roll

Abbott's Frozen Custard of Rochester: Chocolate Almond Custard

Papa Gallo Taco Truck of Fayetteville: Al Pastor Taco

The Baked Potato Express of Liverpool: Mac and Cheese Baked Potato

Chef's Catering of Rochester: TBD

Day two competitors and their entrees include:

Smokey Legend BBQ of Glen Aubrey: Beef Brisket

Byblos Street Grill of Syracuse: TBD

Smokin Pete's BBQ of Penn Yan: Loaded Pulled Pork Tator Tots

Sarita's of Rome: Savory Beef Empanada

Cue-Dogs of Cicero: Cheese Dog

The Meatball Truck of Rochester: Meatballs

Pascarella's Catering of Liverpool: Bacon Cheeseburger Eggroll

Limp Lizard of Syracuse: Smoked Turkey Slider

Wolf's Patio Pizza of Liverpool: Pepperoni Pizza

PB & J's Streetside Café of Syracuse: Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

Glen Edith Coffee of Rochester: Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Silo Food Truck of Ovid: TBD

Pig Vycious BBQ of Binghamton: The Suben - Beef Brisket Sandwich

3.21 Salads of Oswego: Taco Salad

That's What's Up of Liverpool: TBD

Macarollin of Rochester: Maryland Crab Mac

Stockyard BBQ of Morrisville: Pulled Pork Slider

LadyBug Lunchbox of Syracuse: Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Blueberries and Lace Dessert Truck of Central Square: Brownie

Let's get out there and support the Mohawk Valley - and eat some delicious food - and vote for Come Fry With Me.