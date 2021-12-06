Cortland Roofer Accuses Employee of Stealing $1Million

A Cortland roofing company is accusing one of its own of stealing more than one million dollars over the past several years.

Following a year-long investigation New York State Police have arrested 53-year-old Jeanne M. Parr of Groton, New York, today and have charged her with the following:

Grand Larceny in the 1st Degree (felony)

Falsifying Business Records in the 1st Degree (felony)

The owner of JD Ferro Roofing allegedly discovered that Parr was stealing money from the company and falsifying "business records to cover up the theft." The company does business primarily in Cortland and Ithaca.

She is being held at the Cortland County Jail while waiting to answer the charges.

New York State Police Financial Crime Unit assisted the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) with the investigation after being alerted by the company's owner.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is informational in nature and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. Anyone arrested for a crime is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No additional information on the case was available at the time of this posting.]

