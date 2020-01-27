Snowmobile Racing Returns At Boonville Snow Festival II

Boonville has reclaimed the title, "Snowmobile Capital of the East" as their Snow Festival II brings back Adirondack Cup Ice Oval Snowmobile Racing. The three-day event at the Fairgrounds kicks off this Friday (1/31) with a torchlight parade followed by two days of racing.

Depending on your level of enthusiasm for snowmobiling, you can be part of the weekend. Join the Torchlight Parade on Friday night and if you have the

"fire in your heart and ice in your veins" take part in the racing too. There are categories for Juniors to pros and even vintage sleds. A full list of categories and a downloadable entry form are available on their website.

To take part in the parade just show up at the Boonville Town Barn next to the Tops Plaza on Route 12 by 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at 7 and you must have proof of insurance. The night is capped off with fireworks.

Schedule of Events for Snow Festival II

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

Registration Open Fair Office Building starts at 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

​TEST & TUNE

1:00 to 4:00 (Track Condition Permit)

Torchlight Parade 2020

6:30 p.m. Line-up for Snowmobile Torchlight Parade at Boonville Town Barn

7:00 .p.m Snowmobile Torchlight Parade leaves

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 01

8:00 a.m. Gates Open

9:00 a.m. Gates CLOSE TO INFIELD

9:30 a.m.DRIVER MEETING - Infield

10:00 a.m. Racing Begins!

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 02

8:00 a.m. Gates Open

9:00 a.m. Gates CLOSE TO INFIELD

9:15 a.m. DRIVER MEETING - Infield

10:00 a.m. Racing Begins!

2:00 p.m. F500 Adirondack Cup Race

2:45 p.m. Vintage Adirondack Cup Race

3:15 p.m. Circuit Pro Tour Adirondack Cup Race

More info on all events is available at Boonville Snow Festival.com. Tickets are $25 for the weekend or $15 for one day. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets are only available at the gate.