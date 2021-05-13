Chick-Fil-A is Overrated, It’s The Nicest Possible Way To Say It

We all have opinions, and this is mine when it comes to the fast-food chicken juggernauts. I think it's actually not that absurd of a take.

Chick-Fil-A is easily one of the most loved fast-food chains in the country. No real doubt about that one. I also have heard so many people unapologetically bash Chick-Fil-A to no end. I will not be doing that. I will say when something gets such an obscene amount of hype, it becomes very hard to live up to it. Here is why I think they never could.

I didn't have one of their famous chicken sandwiches until May of last year when I was out in Chicopee, Massachusetts. I was super excited to actually try their chicken. I expected to bite into it and hear the voices of angels speak. That is the kind of hype I had heard from some people. It was just, okay. That's about it.

Please, don't get me wrong, their food is great. The chicken is very tender and worlds away better than some other options you can get. But, I am about to say something some may love, and some may hate. Popeyes does chicken in a far superior way. Remember the craze that was going around when they released their spicy chicken sandwich in 2019? That sandwich is the greatest bit of fast food I have ever had.

Well, the Chick-Fil-A in the Syracuse area has a little bit of competition coming at their tail, a Popeyes will be opening soon right near them Find out more here.

