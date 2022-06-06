New York’s special elections are set for voters to fill seats in the current 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts that are left vacant by the resignations of now-Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, who represented the 19th, and Tom Reed, who represented the 23rd.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Saturday, June 4 to set the special elections to fill vacancies in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Californians Head To The Polls For Early Voting Ahead Of Super Tuesday (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

The special elections will be held Tuesday, August 23, on the same day as the New York Congressional Primaries to vote on candidates for the newly redrawn Congressional district lines.

The Primary for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Assembly, Judges and party officials is June 28.

Registered Democrats and Republicans who will be voting in the Congressional Primaries are encouraged to take a close look at the new congressional boundary lines and stay up to date on what candidates have decided to run in what district. For example, incumbent Republican Congresswoman, Claudia Tenney, who has been representing Broome County as part of the 22nd district, has decided not to run in the new 19th district but, instead, seek the 23rd district seat that includes larger communities like Syracuse.

