The Tragic Reason These 13 New York Landmarks Were Lit in Purple

As you go about your day, you might hear that Governor Kathy Hocul announced that 13 New York State landmarks were lit in purple to mark a sad and tragic anniversary.

The day was March 16, 2021 when several members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community lost their lives in a horrific murderous attack on businesses in Atlanta, GA. Why was the color purple selected to mark this event? According to the Governor's office: Purple has been chosen to recognize the intersection of harm, mental health, and violence involved in this issue and to bring awareness to the recent increase in hate crimes the AAPI community has faced.

Which New York State landmarks were swathed in purple to show support for the AAPI community across the state?

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly the Tappan Zee Bridge) is located between the towns of Tarrytown and Nyack, NY.

One World Trade Center Building

Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY

The Empire State Plaza and 'The Egg' are located at 100 S Mall Arterial, Albany, NY 12242.

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, Albany, NY

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building is located at South Swan Street, Albany, NY 12242

The New York State Department of Education Building:

The New York State Department of Education Building is located at 89 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12234.

The State University of New York (SUNY) Administration Building

The State University of New York (SUNY) Administration Building is located at 353 Broadway, Albany, NY 12246.

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge, The Mid-Hudson Bridge

The Franklin D Roosevelt Bridge is located in Poughkeepsie and Highland, NY.

The other landmarks, not pictured above, that were also lit in purple were as follows:

Kosciuszko Bridge, located in Queens, New York.

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center, Syracuse, NY

Niagara Falls, The Falls

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct, NYC, NY

Albany International Airport Gateway, Albany, NY

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal, Fairport, NY

