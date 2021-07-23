After a season without fans, the Adirondack Bank Center will be rocking come October.

The Utica Comets and the American Hockey League have released the Comets 2021-22 schedule.

The ninth season of Comets hockey, which kicks-off the new affiliation with the New Jersey Devils, features 17 Friday night home games, eight on Saturday night and two Sunday afternoon games.

The home opener will take place on Sunday, October 17 against the Rochester Americans at 3:00 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Comets home opener marks the 34th anniversary of the Utica Devils inaugural game.

Additionally, the Comets will celebrate Veteran’s Day with a matinee game at 3:00 PM on Thursday, November 11th against the Syracuse Crunch.

The Galaxy Cup between the Comets and the rival Crunch will be decided over 14 games starting on the road in Syracuse on October 23rd at 7:00 PM.

Utica will battle the Americans 12 times and the Cleveland Monsters eight times in the Northern Division.



Canadian opponents Laval and Belleville will face off against Utica six times and Toronto four times.

The team will be home on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24th at 7:00 PM against the Americans while the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will battle in Utica on New Year’s Eve at 5:00 PM.

The 2021-22 regular season will come to an end on April 22nd against Rochester at home with puck drop at 7:00 PM.

The full 2021-22 season schedule can be found on uticacomets.com.

