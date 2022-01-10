A Deansboro man is under arrest following a domestic dispute that took place earlier today.

Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Warcup says the Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the violation of a "refrain from" Order of Protection at a home on Route 12b in Deansboro at approximately 9:00am on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Following reports of a physical argument between David Ostrander and his live-in girlfriend, deputies arrived at the home and stated that Ostrander had locked the girlfriend "out of the house with their six juvenile children ages 2-14 after the dispute." Deputy Warcup says that Ostrander was taken into custody when he opened the door to respond to deputies.

There were no known injuries reported as of this posting. No information is available about the circumstances leading to the placement of the initial Order of Protection.

Ostrander was brought to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that Ostrander was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree (a felony), six counts of Endangering a Child (misdemeanor charges), and two counts of Harassment.

Ostrander is being held at the Oneida County Jail pending a court appearance.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

