Central NY Zoo Showing Support For Families With Autism In Big Way

One zoo in Central New York is celebrating Autism Awareness Month by making their zoo even more inclusive to everyone.

Scott Lewis Scott Lewis loading...

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is holding its first sensory inclusion day in Syracuse this Tuesday, April 5th from 2 to 4pm. This will be the first in a series of inclusion days held on the first Tuesday of each month.

What Is Sensory Inclusive?

This is different from "sensory friendly", where all stimuli are removed all together from the event. For a sensory inclusive event, the zoo is offering accessibility tools to help better explain what areas could cause a potential sensory overload. This is beneficial for parents to help them plan the best trip possible for their child to the zoo.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook loading...

What To Expect?

The zoo is providing a Social Story for guests to look at before their visit. This will help those with Autism understand what goes on at the zoo so they aren't overwhelmed when arriving. It's also interactive, which is a plus for any child coming to the zoo.

Guests will be given a sensory map of the zoo when they enter. This will help identify those potential sensory challenging areas, along with where to find quiet areas as well. There will also biofact carts and sensory activities available at the Explorer's Outpost.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook loading...

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is hoping this will continue their efforts to raise awareness of the needs and challenges people with sensory processing disorders face. They will have similar events the first Tuesday of each month until August.

You can take a look at the Social Story and Sensory map by clicking here.

Talk a Walk on the Wild Side at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse The Rosamond Gifford Zoo at Burnet Park in Syracuse is very affordable and has some unexpected surprises that will keep you coming back over and over.

Baby Animals Born At The Buffalo Zoo