CNY McDonald’s Locations Looking To Hire For The Summer

Are you looking for work this summer? Are your teens looking for work this summer? Consider applying for a job at McDonald's locations across Central New York.

WKBW reports that McDonalds is looking to hire 10,000 people in New York State this summer. They are looking for employees of all working ages, with an emphasis on hiring older workers including seniors.

"Older workers have what we call 'soft skills' and they have them in spades. The way you get 'soft skills' is by being in the workforce for a long time," said Susan Weinstock, AARP Vice President of Financial Resiliency"

McDonald’s provides a signature education and career advising program. This program is called " Archways to Opportunity ."

Eligible after 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language. To date, McDonald’s has given out more than $4.4 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 2,000 restaurant workers across New York."

Fun fact, I started my professional working career at the McDonald's on Black River Blvd in Rome. This job taught me so much, and I've made a lot of friendships along the way. Our local McDonald's locations have amazing managers, and opportunities to grow. In my short time there I was even promoted as a shift manager.

Find a McDonald's location nearest you to apply.