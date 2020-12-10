The manager of central New York Family Dollar store is in hot water after police say she made up a strong-arm robbery story, claiming she was held-up at knife point and robbed of $3,000 in the parking lot.

However, police say when they responded to the scene and did a subsequent check of the woman's vehicle, they located the purportedly stolen money.

According to New York State Police, they responded to the Family Dollar on Route 13 in the Oswego County town of Williamston at 10:24 p.m. on December 7, for a robbery in progress. The store manager, Kathryn Smith of Hannibal, told police that while she was getting into her vehicle, an unknown man appeared with a knife and demanded cash. Smith, 33, said the man took the $3,000 in cash and ran off.

But, Troopers say they located the three-grand inside her vehicle.

She's now charged with Grand Larceny, a felony, and a Falsely Reporting an Incident, a misdemeanor. Smith was arraigned on the charges and sent to the Oswego County Jail without bail.

