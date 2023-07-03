‘Yule’ Be Missed: Holiday Home Goods Store in CNY Closing for Good

Here's some unfortunate news Christmas fans may not want to unwrap: The discount retailer known as Christmas Tree Shops will closing all locations and liquidating its inventory by August, according to reports.

Christmas Tree Shops' lone Central New York location is outside of Syracuse, inside the Northern Lights Plaza in Mattydale, where it first opened in 2004.

Christmas Tree Shops via Facebook Christmas Tree Shops via Facebook loading...

The Massachusetts-based retail chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy several months ago, after which it hoped to mitigate store closures to around 10. But in the last week it became apparent that all remaining stores would be closed after Christmas Tree Shops defaulted on their loan, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Despite its name, Christmas Tree Shops offered much more than just Christmas trees and seasonal swag. In addition to holiday decorations and ornaments, Christmas Tree Shops also sold kitchenware, furniture, bedding, and even gourmet food items. With its vibrant and festive atmosphere, fans of Christmas Tree Shops were drawn to its attractive deals and discounts on both seasonal and everyday items. And of course many shoppers enjoyed the festive holiday ambiance year round.

Christmas Tree Shops were operated by Bed Bath & Beyond from 2003 until being sold to Handil Holdings LLC in 2020. And unless a holiday hero emerges within the next week, the chain will bid farewell to its remaining inventory through liquidation sales.

Alas, it looks as if Santa's sleigh has hit a roadblock.

