Christmas Tree Fire Safety In Utica/Rome

Before electricity, people used candles to illuminate their Christmas tree. We wouldn't dream of doing that today and have a dramatic video that demonstrates how fast a fire can start in a dry and neglected Christmas tree versus one that is properly maintained.

Real Christmas trees need to be 100% hydrated and watered daily, so it's less of a fire hazard. 38% of home Christmas tree fires are caused by an electrical short or a heat source too close to a dry, neglected tree.

The National Fire Protection Association asks you to follow these safety tips:

When picking your real Christmas tree, make sure it has fresh green needles that don't fall off when touched.

Cut about 2 inches off the base of the trunk before putting it in the tree stand.

Place your tree at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights.

Don't block an exit with your Christmas tree.

Add water daily to the tree stand.

Use lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.

Always turn off the Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

This scary video shows how quickly a Christmas tree is engulfed in fire in under 60 seconds as opposed to a tree watered regularly.