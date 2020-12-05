Christmas Tree Fire Safety In Utica/Rome
Before electricity, people used candles to illuminate their Christmas tree. We wouldn't dream of doing that today and have a dramatic video that demonstrates how fast a fire can start in a dry and neglected Christmas tree versus one that is properly maintained.
Real Christmas trees need to be 100% hydrated and watered daily, so it's less of a fire hazard. 38% of home Christmas tree fires are caused by an electrical short or a heat source too close to a dry, neglected tree.
The National Fire Protection Association asks you to follow these safety tips:
- When picking your real Christmas tree, make sure it has fresh green needles that don't fall off when touched.
- Cut about 2 inches off the base of the trunk before putting it in the tree stand.
- Place your tree at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights.
- Don't block an exit with your Christmas tree.
- Add water daily to the tree stand.
- Use lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory.
- Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
- Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
- Always turn off the Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
This scary video shows how quickly a Christmas tree is engulfed in fire in under 60 seconds as opposed to a tree watered regularly.
