Oneida County Inmate Art Being Used For Holiday Greeting Cards

OCJ Inmate XMAS Cards

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office each year gives inmates the chance to create the Sheriff's Holiday greeting card.

Oneida County Jail inmates who choose to participate submit their designs and Sheriff Maciol gives each one consideration and the winning artwork is chosen as the official card of the Sheriff's office.

The process is one of several Inmate Programs and the Sheriff's Department year after year learns of some incredible artistic talent. This year the winning Christmas card is the Sheriff's Decorated Christmas Tree.

Photo Courtesy of The Oneida County Sheriff's Office

You can see all of the entries in the gallery above.