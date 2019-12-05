Syracuse Man Arrested For Biting State Trooper In The Leg

A Syracuse man is facing several charges after allegedly biting a New York State Trooper in the leg.

State Police say, Troopers responded to The Roxboro Circle Apartment Complex in Salina Tuesday morning for a complaint of an individual who would not leave his friend's apartment.

Troopers say, they met with the complainant outside the complex and he told them he had concerns over the fact this his friend, Noah Rivers, arrived at his residence acting strangely and refused to leave.

According to officials, law enforcement told Rivers that he had to leave or he would be arrested. He then refused again and was subsequently placed in to custody. While Troopers were placing him in their vehicle he became combative and aggressively bit a Trooper in the upper leg causing pain and bleeding, according to State Police.

24-year-old Noah A. Rivers was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital for a medical evaluation before being arraigned at the Onondaga County Justice Center. He's facing charges of Assault, Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest.