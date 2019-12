Nobody said it was going to be easy for Joseph Girard III in his freshman season at Syracuse. JGIII is struggling with his outside shot, but that won’t last, because he’s too good of a shooter. Big learning curve coming from Glens Falls High School, but he’s playing 30 plus minutes a game right now, and head coach Jim Boeheim has thrown him into a starting role. I am not concerned about Girard, but its looking like a long season for Syracuse