Chris Jericho Donates $10,000 to Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Charity Following Athlete’s Hospitalization

Chris Jericho is among many who've donated to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin's toy drive charity after the athlete was hospitalized last night (Jan. 2). The Fozzy frontman donated $10,000 to Hamlin's GoFundMe page.

Hamlin, who's a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest last night during the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio. The 24-year-old athlete's heartbeat was restored after medical professionals performed CPR on him for nine minutes, and he was taken to the hospital. His marketing rep, Jordan Rooney, tweeted that his vitals were back to normal a few hours after the incident occurred, but he's currently still sedated and in critical condition.

Hamlin launched a GoFundMe page in 2020, shortly before he was drafted by the NFL, to raise money for The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, which aimed to buy toys for children in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa., who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic [via NPR].

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive," Hamlin wrote in the description for the GoFundMe page.

While the goal had been set at $2,500, a total of $3,959,580 has since been donated to the fundraiser, as a result of Hamlin's current condition. Jericho was one of the top donors, having sent two donations of $5,000.

"Please pray for Damar," the musician tweeted last night.

We send our best to Hamlin, his loved ones and his friends during this time.