Chobani has released a limited-edition flavor of Greek yogurt. Our Norwich super stars will also donate 100% of the proceeds from sales of it to Feeding America.

What's The New Flavor?

The new flavor is peanut butter and jelly.

Strawberry low-fat Greek Yogurt layered with creamy peanut butter. When your family purchases this snack, 100% of the profits from every 4-pack will go to Feeding America"

The new flavor will be called ‘Food Bank Batch.’

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

When, and Where, Can You Buy It?

The new flavor will be sold from July through September. Here's a look from Chobani's website of a few places in the Utica and Rome area to buy it:

Walgreens

1750 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502

(315) 266-0260

Rite Aid Pharmacy

1924 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502

(315) 792-9595

Price Chopper

1917 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501

(315) 732-1031

Hannaford

1122 Mohawk St, Utica, NY 13501

(315) 734-0373

Walmart Supercenter

710 Horatio St, Utica, NY 13502

(315) 738-1155

Price Chopper

50 Auert Ave, Utica, NY 13502

(315) 732-0507

Rite Aid Pharmacy

141 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492

(315) 736-4943

Walgreens

4855 Commercial Dr, New Hartford, NY 13413

(315) 736-8774

Walgreens

201 S James St, Rome, NY 13440

(315) 339-9380

Tops Friendly Markets

217 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY 13440

(315) 334-5300

Rite Aid Pharmacy

405 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY 13440

(315) 337-4120

Rite Aid Pharmacy

1616 Black River Blvdn, Rome, NY 13440

(315) 339-5290

Price Chopper

1790 Black River Blvd N, Rome, NY 13440

(315) 337-5086

Walmart Supercenter

5815 Rome Taberg Rd, Rome, NY 13440

(315) 338-7900

What Is Feeding America?

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. It is made up of a network of 200 food banks across the country.

We feed 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors."

Why This Strikes Close To Home For Chobani

“Since Chobani’s earliest days, we’ve had a close relationship with food banks. They are beacons of hope and humanity, and they need our help more than ever given their communities need them more than ever,” said Peter McGuinness, president of Chobani. “Our new Food Bank Batch is another way we can work together to support local food banks and our friends at Feeding America.”

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">