Chobani Releases New Flavor With 100% Proceeds To Benefit Feeding America
Chobani has released a limited-edition flavor of Greek yogurt. Our Norwich super stars will also donate 100% of the proceeds from sales of it to Feeding America.
What's The New Flavor?
The new flavor is peanut butter and jelly.
Strawberry low-fat Greek Yogurt layered with creamy peanut butter. When your family purchases this snack, 100% of the profits from every 4-pack will go to Feeding America"
The new flavor will be called ‘Food Bank Batch.’
When, and Where, Can You Buy It?
The new flavor will be sold from July through September. Here's a look from Chobani's website of a few places in the Utica and Rome area to buy it:
What Is Feeding America?
Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. It is made up of a network of 200 food banks across the country.
We feed 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors."
Why This Strikes Close To Home For Chobani
“Since Chobani’s earliest days, we’ve had a close relationship with food banks. They are beacons of hope and humanity, and they need our help more than ever given their communities need them more than ever,” said Peter McGuinness, president of Chobani. “Our new Food Bank Batch is another way we can work together to support local food banks and our friends at Feeding America.”
