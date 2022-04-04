New York Eatery Has One Menu Item With No Price Or Description

The question is, would you order it?

Why Not?

Imagine it, you're going to a restaurant, you take your seats and look at the menu. One of the options has no description or set price. The only thing you have to go off of is 'Let the kitchen decide', and that it is at market price.

If you're seeing these pictures, maybe you take the risk, you only live once. Of course, you can't be much of a picky eater being that you have no clue what you'll get. At Hazelnut Kitchen in Trumansburg, New York, that is something people do choose.

Although let's be fair here, their entire menu looks to die for. But one thing stands out just as much like a sore thumb, where are these pictured dishes on the menu?

If you were to go to the website for Hazelnut Kitchen, it is a very brief menu. In fact, there are only 9 things to choose from for entrees on the dinner menu. One of those is the let the kitchen decide option. So many of the photos you're seeing above might very well be the dishes that will be placed in front of you if that is what you tell a waiter or waitress you're ordering.

Is this intriguing? The Hazelnut Kitchen is nestled just a little bit outside of the Ithaca area in New Yorks Southern Tier. If you're headed out that way, why not try it out?

You'll have to let us know how it is,

