Guy Fieri’s New House Band Hails From Central New York

If you're a fan of Guy Fieri (and who isn't) then you know about his show on the Food Network called "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." It has been one of the most popular shows on cable for the past 15 years.

Get our free mobile app

Through the years, Fieri has made several trips to New York including Syracuse and has started a new show that premieres on Wednesday August 31st at 9 p.m. It's called "Guy's Ultimate Game Night" and will have celebrity contestants and their loved ones competing in food-related challenges.

It'll also include trivia and party games and it'll benefit the celebrity contestants charities of their choice. That's big news but I think that the house band that he's recruited is even bigger.

Guy's Ultimate Game Night House Band

The house band for "Guy's Ultimate Game Night" is a Syracuse-based hip-hop jam band called "Sophistafunk." In case you didn't know. The mayor of Flavortown and the hip-hop group know each other from private parties and high-profile events.

In fact, it was a Super Bowl event in Arizona that Fieri first expressed interest in the band. The band was just about to play when Fieri turned to Sophistafunk MC, Jack Brown and said "If I ever get my own talk or game show. I want you to be my Roots.

7 years later, the dream comes true for everyone involved and the best part for all in that it's for charity and you can watch it on the Food Network and streaming via Discovery+

Guy Fieri Syracuse Restaurant Reviews

Fieri is no stranger to the Syracuse area and some of the CUSE places he's visited include Funk 'n Waffles on S Clinton Street, Pastabilities on 311 S Franklin Street, and Eva's European Sweets, Milton Avenue.

You can also see his reviews for Kitty Hoynes, W Fayette Street, Empire Brewing Company, Walton Street and Byblos Mediterranean Cafe, N Clinton Street. These are some of the best restaurants in Syracuse and below are other restaurants in New York.

10 Amazing New York State Restaurants on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives These are some of the best New York State restaurants ever featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri.