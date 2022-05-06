DISTURBING: Man Faked Nursing Creds to Get Job at Upstate School

Creepy on so many levels, but at least he was caught in the process. The Warren County Sheriff's office arrested 22 year old Thomas Dean of Saratoga Springs after they say he applied to be a substitute nurse at the Queensbury Union School District.

Dean allegedly submitted phony papers trying to pass himself off as a registered nurse. On Wednesday, staff members at the school noticed the paperwork was fake and alerted police. Dean was applying to secure a position with the district as a nurse during summer school.

In a statement on the Queensbury School District website, Superintendent Kyle Gannon said:

I could not be more impressed by the due diligence and alertness of our staff who quickly identified the false information and ensured the safety of our students.

According to the Glens Falls Post Star, Dean had already been cleared by the New York State Education Department as a substitute teacher. He had been subbing for the Boces program at the F. Donald Myers Education Center in Saratoga.

Queensbury school officials say Dean did work as a substitute beginning in April of 2022 in the Middle and High Schools.

Dean has been terminated from the Queensbury schools. He was arrested and charged with 3 felonies:

Unauthorized Practice of a Profession

Offering a False Instrument for Filing

3rd Degree Burglary

After his arrest, Dean was arraigned in Warren County Court and turned over to New York State Police, where he apparently already had similar charges of fraud pending against him.

