A two-year-old Minnesota child believed to have been kidnapped by an older sibling was found in 'good health' after being located during a targeted traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Onondaga County, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say they initiated a motor vehicle stop on the Thruway after recognizing the vehicle from a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) alert. They had been made aware that the suspected kidnapper, the child's 27-year-old sister, was in the area because officials had 'pinged' her cell phone, showing the phone was in the area of Exit 42 on I-90, officials said.

Law enforcement was told to keep an eye out for a 2013 gold Chevy Equinox with Minnesota plates. Soon after, a Trooper spotted the vehicle near Exit 40, in Weedsport, and pulled the vehicle over.

A news release on the incident said the vehicle was speeding and the actual traffic stop was made in the town of Elbridge.

NYS Troopers recover child reported kidnapped

The child, Nasteha Mohamed, is in the custody of Onondaga Child Protective Services until arrangement can be made to return the girl to her mother, who reported her missing, police said.

The investigation is continuing. As of this posting, the child's sister, Amina Mohamed, was taken into custody by police but had not been charged.

