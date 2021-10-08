A Utica man is behind bars following a domestic dispute that occurred inside a vehicle in the Town of New Hartford.

New Hartford Police say on Wednesday, with the assistance of Utica Police, arrested 34-year-old John Linen of Utica on several charges including kidnapping and assault. Police say officers responded to the domestic incident on Sunday, October 3rd at approximately 7PM.

Officials say the victim claims her boyfriend, Linen, assaulted her while they were inside a vehicle. Police say the victim told officers and argument her and her boyfriend were having escalated quickly and eventually led to Linen allegedly holding a handgun to the victim's head. Police say the victim told them Linen allegedly drove to another location and assaulted her, causing injury.

Police say the victim tried to exit the vehicle following the assault, but Linen forced the victim back into the vehicle against her will and drove off. Police say due to the fact she feared for her life she jumped out of the moving vehicle and suffered further injury. As a result of those injuries the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Police say they later arrested John Linen and charged him with the following.

Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree (B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (D Felony)

Menacing in the 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor)

Assault in the 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor)

Harassment in the 2nd Degree (Violation)

Police say Linen was arraigned in the Oneida County Central Arraignment Court and is now being held without bail due to prior felony convictions.

