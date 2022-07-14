A Syracuse man is under arrest, charged with kidnapping.

According to a written release the New York State Police says 40-year-old Neil W. Ashley of Syracuse allegedly showed up at the home of a 31-year-old male victim in the Oswego county hamlet of Pennellville, New York. The NYSP says that Ashley "physically (forced the victim) out of his house, and into a vehicle. The victim then jumped out of the vehicle, from the back seat of the vehicle, as it was traveling on County Route 10. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull and a foot injury and released."

County Route 10 near Pennellville, New York via Google Maps (July 2022) County Route 10 near Pennellville, New York via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

No other information is available at this time. Police have not indicated a motive for the alleged kidnapping.

Troopers arrested Neil W. Ashley on Thursday, July 14, 2022 and charged him with Kidnapping in the Second Degree, a Class B felony, pursuant to New York State Penal Law § 135.20 which includes restricting the movements of another person "when he or she is not authorized by law to do so."

Ashley was brought to the Oswego County Jail to await arraignment.

No physical injuries were reported, other than those suffered by the alleged victim.

1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling:, by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , or by using the. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

