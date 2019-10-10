Chicken Recall Hits Some Central NY Grocery Stores

Between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24, Tip Top Poultry of Rockmart, Georgia produced cooked, diced or shredded, ready-to-eat chicken products, according to the federal Food Safety and Inspection Service. Now, they are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

According to the distribution list attached with the USDA's recall release, this chicken was available for purchase at NY Aldi stores. The inspection service did not identify specific Aldi locations that received the potentially contaminated items, but it's better to be safe than sorry. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

A full list of the recalled products, including their labels, is available. Some other labels were added this week.

The recalled items all have an establishment number of "Est. P-17453" inside the inspection mark on the packaging, the inspection service said. Product codes range from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be found in refrigerators and freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat hem and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Those with questions regarding the recall can contact Garret Rutherford with Brand Apart, at (404) 220-9618.