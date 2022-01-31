Cheers! Huge Television Star Stops at New Hartford Bar

Cheers! Hollywood came to New Hartford when a television star was spotted at a local bar.

At One Genny, where everybody knew his name, fans were glad Kelsey Grammer came. After watching Grammer sit at the bar on television for years, fans got a chance to meet the celebrity in person when he stepped into the local bar on Genesee Street Friday, January 28. He was in town to promote his beer made by Faith American Brewery Company which is now available at the bar on tap and in cans.

The actor, who played Frasier on Cheers before getting his own show, took time to meet fans and pose for photos.

Grammer founded Faith American Brewery Company in 2015, a dream he'd had for more than a decade.

Having visited the Catskills as a boy and spent some of my most precious days here, I always suspected I would have a future with these mountains. Twenty-six years ago, the land was bought that is the home to Faith American.

The land is on a cauliflower and dairy farm in Delaware County where they not only brew Faith American beer, named after Grammer's daughter, Faith. There's also a taproom you can visit at 334 Ruff Road in Margaretville, New York.

Saranac Brewery Visit

This isn't Grammer's first stop in the Utica area. A few years ago he stopped at Saranac Brewery, which shared a photo of his visit on Twitter.

Faith American Beer is available in New Jersey and New York.

