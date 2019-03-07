In 1975, three Brooklyn born brothers formed the Lewis Merchandising Corporation in California and so was born Charlotte Russe , a woman’s clothing store which was named after the brother’s favorite French dessert, the Charlotte russe.

39 years after Charlotte Russe was founded , the store locations grew from one store in one station to 560 stores in 46 states. Popular women of all ages, the store has donated more than $2.2 million dollars to childhood cancer research through their partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

However, on February 4, 2019, Advent International, owners of Charlotte Russe filed for bankruptcy and on March 7, 2019, it was announced that all Charlotte Russe clothing stores would close and that liquidations sales would begin immediately. The Charlotte Russe website has ceased online shopping operations and posted a simple graphic on their home page backing up the claims of closures with a notice that the stores are going out of business and that all sales are final.

According to their website, Charlotte Russe operates five stores in the area:

Inside the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, NY

In the Arnot Mall in Horseheads, NY

In the Viewmont Mall in Scranton, PA

Inside Destiny USA in Syracuse, NY

Inside the Wyoming Valley Mall in PA

[via Charlotte Russe / WFLA / Funding Universe / Wall Street Journal ]