Oneida County STOP DWI Coordinator Charged With DWI-Drugs

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The Oneida County STOP DWI Coordinator has been fired after being arrested for DWI-Drugs.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says 54-year old Thomas Giruzzi of Utica was operating his personally owned vehicle on Genesee Street in Utica on Tuesday night without his seatbelt on. They say he was also seen talking on his cellphone.

Deputies say Giruzzi was stopped and was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine.

Giruzzi was charged with DWI-Drugs, along with other traffic violations.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued the following statement:

“Mr. Giruzzi has been removed from his position as STOP DWI Coordinator effective immediately and is no longer employed by the County of Oneida,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Last night, he was arrested for driving under the influence. Fortunately, no one, including himself, was physically injured by his unacceptable and inappropriate actions.

"It is my hope that Tom finds the help he needs at this time. Substance abuse is a serious disease that can affect anyone regardless of their personal or professional circumstances. The STOP DWI Office is mission critical to educating the public on the ill effects of driving while under the influence and making destructive decisions. I will seek to fill that position as soon as possible.”