A 78-minute movie about the life and career of Randy Bachman , originally announced last year, will arrive on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and DVD on March 26, producers confirmed.

Titled simply Bachman , the documentary features appearances by Neil Young , Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson , Peter Frampton , Bachman Turner Overdrive colleague Fred Turner and others who help explore the impact of the 75-year-old artist’s work.

"He was like my biggest influence when I was a kid," Young says in the film. "Watching him play guitar, he had an amazing sense about the way he played. And the feeling that you got when you listened to him. It was more than just chops. … I hear Randy. When I see him, I hear him, and I feel him.”

You can watch the trailer below.

“In 1974, Bachman Turner Overdrive was one of the biggest bands in the world with classics like ‘Takin’ Care of Business’ and ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,’" production company Farpoint Films noted in a statement.

“This is the story of its founder, Randy Bachman, from his early days of the Guess Who and hits like ‘American Woman’ to today. As one of the few legendary artists to reach No.1 in two separate bands, Bachman’s singularly focused goal of music has taken him from spectacular highs to crushing lows and back again, where today he reigns as one of the most prolific and legendary artists in the history of Canadian music.”