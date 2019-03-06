Pete Townshend Announces First Novel

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend announced that his first novel, The Age of Anxiety , will be published on Nov. 5. He also said music connected with the story was being prepared for release.

Publishers Hachette Books called it “a great rock novel” in a statement. "But that is one of the less important things about it," it noted. "The narrator is a brilliant creation – cultured, witty and unreliable. The novel captures the craziness of the music business and displays Pete Townshend’s sly sense of humor and sharp ear for dialogue.”

The Age of Anxiety follows two London families over two generations and the trial and tribulations of their lives. It started as an opera and explores “mythic and operatic themes,” including “a maze, divine madness and long-lost children.” The statement added that the book could be read as “an extended meditation on manic genius and the dark art of creativity.”

“Ten years ago I decided to create a magnum opus that would combine opera, art installation and novel,” Townshend said. “Suddenly here I am with a completed novel ready to publish. I am an avid reader and have really enjoyed writing it. I am also happy to say the majority of the music is composed, ready to be polished up for release and performance. It’s tremendously exciting."

The Who recently confirmed a North American orchestral tour running from May to October – but singer Roger Daltrey warned that "just because it's the Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on."