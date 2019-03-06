Woodstock Co-Founder Denies Anniversary Event Is in Trouble

Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang denied claims that his upcoming 50th anniversary event was experiencing financial problems.

He announced his 2019 festival in January, stating that it would take place Aug. 16-18 at Watkins Glen in upstate New York – the same dates of the original happening. Plans to stage a similar 50th anniversary at the original site by the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts were modified to become a season-long celebration rather than a single festival. The headline artists for that event’s main weekend include Santana and Ringo Starr .

Responding to the suggestion that a lack of a lineup announcement meant that Woodstock 50 was in trouble, Lang told Variety , “There’s always been lots of rumors around Woodstock. We have excellent partners and an incredible talent lineup of over 80 artists which will be announced within the next couple of weeks. We’re preparing a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Reporting the possibility of the event being in trouble, Hits Daily Double said that Dead & Co., the Black Keys , the Killers, Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z and Imagine Dragons were among artists who were approached to appear. The report also suggested capacity issues were being experienced. Lang is producing Woodstock 50 alongside fellow co-founder Artie Kornfield.

Carlos Santana recently explained his decision to appear at the original site rather than join the Watkins Glen event. "They have an amphitheater there," he said. "I’m going to invite whoever is still here, whether it’s Joan Baez or members from Sly Stone, and I’m going to play Santana music. Santana’s going to be the house band, but I want to be able to honor those who are still here and maybe invite rappers like Common or Kendrick Lamar.”