Peterpaul Recreation Park in Rome for Sale

Want to buy an amusement park in central New York? Peterpaul Recreation Park is for sale in Rome.

The park in Rome has undergone massive improvements in the past few years, with a new bumper boat pool, track repairs and go-kart restoration. Now the owners want to focus on their other local businesses. "Our family has decided to pass Peterpaul’s on to the next family looking for a healthy, stable business," they wrote on Facebook .

Photo Credit - Century 21

The park has go carts, bumper boats, batting cages, an arcade and extra land for future expansions. There's also a 3 bedroom home on the 34.7 acres. It's on the market for $259,900 with Century 21 .

Photo Credit - Century 21

"We’ve greatly enjoyed our time running the park and are proud of the improvements we made. Peterpaul’s is now in a condition to continue to operate for years to come."

Peterpaul Recreation Park will still be open for the 2019 season. "We’ll be happily running the park and continuing our improvements until the right people come along to keep this community landmark running for many, many more years."