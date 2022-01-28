Central Square Man Killed in Snowmobile vs. Car Crash in Hastings

A Central Square man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Oswego County.

The crash happened at approximately 4:15pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022 on Fuller Road in the Town of Hastings, New York.

Fatal Snowmobile Oswego IMG_4694 Photo Credit: New York State Police Fatal Snowmobile Oswego IMG_4694 Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

State Police say 57-year-old John A. Behr was killed following a collision with a car.

According to their preliminary investigation troopers say, in a written release, that Mr. Behr was driving a 2005 Yamaha snowmobile, headed east on State Snowmobile Trail C4 "when he failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection with Fuller Road. The snowmobile then struck the driver’s side of a 2020 Ford pickup truck..."

The truck was being driven by 58-year-old John Horning from Parish, New York. He was headed north on Fuller Road.

Investigators say Behr was ejected from the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene. Horning, the truck driver, was not injured in the incident.

No other injuries were reported. There is no word yet on whether there were any contributing factors in the crash or what led to Behr not stopping at the stop sign. There were no reports of mechanical malfunction. However, police say that the investigation is continuing.

Any witnesses to the crash or events leading up to the crash, or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is being asked to call police.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

5 Most Dangerous Cities in New York State The most dangerous places in New York State from recent crime data.

Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.

5 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State The most affordable cities to live in New York State.