Camillus Man Killed In Weekend Snowmobile Accident In Boonville

(Boonville, NY) — New York State Police are still investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in the Town of Boonville.

Troopers in Remsen responded to the scene Friday around 8:30 p.m. on snowmobile trail C4E behind Adirondack High School.

Officials say an investigation revealed 41-year-old Michael Ponza of Camillus was operating his 2012 Ski-Doo MXZ on the trail when he failed to negotiate a turn.

Investigators say Ponza struck a tree and was thrown from his snowmobile. He was pronounced dead at the scene.