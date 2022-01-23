Sun Glare Causes Car vs. Snowmobile Crash on State Route 8 in Deerfield

No major injuries were reported following a car vs. snowmobile crash on Saturday.

Emergency responders were called to the scene on January 22, 2022 at approximately 3:25pm. The accident took place on State Route 8 in the Town of Deerfield. Both road patrol officers and Recreation Unit of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

Authorities say that they determined that 51-year-old Douglas Altrock of Ilion was driving a 2017 Ski Doo snowmobile northwest on Trail C7R and tried to cross State Route 8. Altrock allegedly failed to yield the right of way to 39-year-old Melisasu Pardee of Cold Brook, who was driving a 2014 Honda CRV southbound on State Route 8. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office "Altrock’s snowmobile struck the driver’s side rear of Pardee’s SUV. Altrock stated that the (sun's) glare prevented him from seeing Pardee’s vehicle."

Altrock was given a ticket for failing to yield the right of way while crossing a roadway.

The summons is returnable at a future date at the Town of Deerfield Court.

Emergency responders say no injuries were reported at the scene. The extent of property damage is not known at this time. No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the incident and no significant traffic delays were caused as a result of the accident.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

