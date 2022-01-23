A snowmobiler was airlifted to Upstate Hospital following an accident that took place in the town of Florence.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office road patrol deputies and members of the Recreation Unit were called on January 21, 2022 at approximately 2:53pm for a report of a snowmobile crash to trail C41/Sullivan Road, a site within the Swancott Hill State Forest.

Swancott Hill State Forest

When deputies arrived 53-year-old Roy A. Dean of Niagara Falls, New York was being treated by the Florence Fire Department Rescue team along with emergency responders from Camden Ambulance.

Authorities say it appears that while travelling east on the trail, Dean's snowmobile hit a large rock in the center of the trail, causing damage to the front left ski. That caused the snowmobile to flip - end over end. It was during this event that Dean was injured. Emergency responders said that Dean's injuries were serious, but not considered to be life-threatening. Mercy Flight airlifted him to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that no tickets were issued, as the accident was not caused by the operator. Furthermore, Dean's snowmobile was in compliance and did not violate any safety codes. Thesays that no tickets were issued, as the accident was not caused by the operator. Furthermore, Dean's snowmobile was in compliance and did not violate any safety codes.

Other snowmobilers helped to removed Dean's snowmobile from the trail.

New York State Forest Rangers assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

