17-Year-Old Female Jogger Struck While Running In Kirkland

The Kirkland Police Department is looking for the public's help in locating the driver in a hit-and-run accident.

Kirkland Police say, on June 11 just before 4 p.m. a 17-year-old female jogger was struck from behind by a vehicle on Dugway Road in Kirkland.

After being hit, she was thrown into the ditch of the roadway and when she looked there was a red car stopped with a male in his early 20s asking if she was okay.

Another female stopped at the scene and said she was calling 911. The man then left the area. Police are hoping someone will come forward to help determine the identity and location of the driver. Anyone with information is asked to please e-mail officerocchipinti@townofkirkland.org or call 315-853-5627.