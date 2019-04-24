A central New York family is frantic to find their teenage daughter who's been missing more than 24 hours.

Lora Race went missing from West Monroe, New York sometime after 11 pm on Monday, April 22nd. She's 16 years-old, about 5'4" tall and weighs 180lbs. Lora has long light brown hair, green eyes and always wears dark framed glasses. "She's possibly wearing either a dark grey/black hooded sweatshirt or a green hooded sweatshirt with the word BOSTON and a 4 leaf clover on it, probably blue skinny jeans and black sneakers," says Lora's mom Heather Miroff.

"Her last cell phone ping was 5 am Tuesday morning near I-81 in Syracuse," says Heather. "PLEASE, PLEASE share this and help me get her home."

If you have seen Lora or hear from her, contact Heather on Facebook or the Oswego County Sheriff's Department at 315-349-3411.