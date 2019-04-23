Led Zeppelin 's recording career lasted a little more than a decade. In that time, they released eight albums that helped change rock 'n' roll in the '70s.

But choosing the Best Song From Every Led Zeppelin Album isn't easy. For one thing, many of their LPs come together as a piece, best listened to in order and all at once; for another, so many of those records include so many classic tracks.

Is it really possible to pick the best song among Led Zeppelin IV ' s eight strong cuts, any one of which would be the high point of any lesser band's entire career? We tried, as you'll see below.

We've also included Coda , the odds-and-ends collection of outtakes and live tracks that was released after drummer John Bonham died in 1980 . It's not as essential as the eight studio albums Led Zeppelin released in their lifetime, but there's plenty of interesting material on the 1982 set to merit inclusion here.

And unlike many other bands of their stature and era, Led Zeppelin's steady growth over the decade never steered too far away from the blues and folk roots that graced their self-titled debut in 1969. Their ambitions rarely outpaced expectations, even when they added global influences to their core sound.

Drummer Bonham, bassist John Paul Jones , guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant slipped in a few surprises here and there – like the acoustic turn of Led Zeppelin III and the heavier use of synths on their final album, 1979's In Through the Out Door – but for the most part they came out fully formed on Led Zeppelin .

From there it was just a matter of corralling their strengths, as you'll see below in our list of the Best Song From Every Led Zeppelin Album.