New York Home To 4 of the Top 5 Areas in Nation For New COVID

The new “stealth” COVID variant is starting to cause concern for many parts of New York State. It's spreading more in some parts of the state, including the Hudson Valley, than elsewhere in the nation.

Some may think COVID is a thing of the past. Sadly, that is not the case. While numbers of drastically dropped in New York since the most recent surge, COVID numbers continue to rise in the Empire State thanks to the “stealth” BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

COVID Numbers Increasing in New York

Mike Groll- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Mike Groll- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported that 4.4 percent of all COVID tests came back positive in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average percent positive is now 4.17 percent.

COVID Spreading in Parts of New York More Than The Rest of The United States.

COVID Act Now, a nonprofit group, that follows and reports on COVID numbers reports four of the top five areas for new COVID cases are in New York. Six of the top 20 are in New York State, including part of the Hudson Valley.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

COVID ACT Now reported the highest number of daily new cases per 100,000 in the U.S. in different "metro" areas across the nation. Below are the areas in New York where COVID is spreading the most.

"Act Now Coalition is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by volunteers in March 2020. Covid Act Now is our COVID-focused initiative to help people make informed decisions by providing timely and accurate data about COVID in the U.S," COVID Act Now States in the about section on its website.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

25 'Safest' Hometowns in New York State

75 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State