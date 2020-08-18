Central New York Man Drowns Swimming in Salmon River Reservoir

A Central New York man drowned while swimming in the Salmon River Reservoir.

New York State Police were called to the area off County Route 17 in the town of Redfield for a missing person on August 16th just before 7:00 pm. Troopers met with several individuals who were swimming in the and stated their friend, Mark Pellow was missing. State Police searched the area but couldn't find Pellow.

The next morning around 9, the body of 29-year-old Mark Pellow from Central Square, New York was found. An extensive organized search consisting of land and water, Mr. Pellow was located 40 feet from shore in approximately 6 feet of water.

The New York State Police were assisted by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Police, NYS Forest Rangers, Oswego County Search & Rescue, Onondaga County Sheriff’s AIR 1 aviation unit, and the Redfield Fire Department.