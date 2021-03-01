Dining Room Reopened at Georgio’s Village Café in New Hartford

Isn't that fantastic news! Georgio's Village Café in New Hartford is back to serving its full menu in the dining room.

COVID-19 has crippled area restaurants and bars as well as many other businesses in Central New York. Many have not been able to make it through the pandemic, so we will do our part to get the word out to potential customers.

Georgio's Village Cafe, 62 Genessee Stree in New Hartford, is open for lunch Tuesday - Friday and dinner Tuesday - Saturday, now serving a full menu. You can safely dine in the dining room, or you can continue with take-out, curbside pick-up, or get your food delivered.

Several other restaurants have boldly opened during COVID-19. Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina's is opening on Monday, March 1, in the former Five Guys/ Wing Stop location on Commercial Drive and features fast-casual and super-fresh Mediterranean food in New Hartford.

Lafa Manager, Elias Zeina, says he's excited to offer healthier, lighter, and customizable Mediterranean food like pita wraps and bowls versus the traditional Lebanese fare you'll find on the Zeina Cafe menu. You can order ahead at eatlafa.com or get quick counter service with freshly made grab-and-go items. The restaurant itself is capable of seating up to 20 customers at one time.

Sazón Frank Restaurant is now open and specializes in Dominican food. Sazon Frank is located at 657 Bleecker Street in Downtown Utica. According to their Facebook page, they're open Monday - Friday 10 AM-9 PM, Saturday 11 AM-7 PM, and Sunday 11 AM-5 PM.

