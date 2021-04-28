Cheers! Bar and restaurant curfews will soon be no more in New York State. We can also say goodbye to those suggested 'dancing zones' at weddings, proms and other catered events.

Bars & Restaurants

The 12AM curfew will be lifted at bars and restaurants for outdoor dining areas beginning May 17 and for indoor dining areas beginning May 31.

Catered Events

The 1AM curfew at catered events where guests have provided proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will also be lifted beginning May 17.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced catered events can resume at residences beginning May 3, as long as the events are staffed by a professional, licensed caterer, permitted by the respective locality or municipality, and strictly adhere to health and safety guidance, including social and event gathering limits, masks, and social distancing. Dancing zones at each table will also end on May 3.

"We know the COVID positivity rate is a function of our behavior, and over the last year New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus," Governor Cuomo said. "Everything we've been doing is working - all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we're able to increase economic activity even more. Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world. To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine. It is the weapon that will will the war and we need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward."