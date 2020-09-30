Several COVID Cases and Deaths Tied to Church/Twin Ponds Wedding

The wedding at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads, in Chemung County and the associated wedding reception at Twin Ponds Banquet Facility in New York Mills has now resulted in several positive cases and up to three deaths according to officials.

This week, Twin Ponds had its banquet liquor license suspended after an investigation by the Oneida County health Department. The NYSLA reported social distancing violations from. a wedding that took place at the facility in August.

According to Chemung County officials, five positive cases came out of the wedding/reception from August 29th. That number quickly grew to 30 positive cases, and then grew to 45 cases by September 10th, and even further as time went on, according to health department officials.

“Was it the church or was it the reception?” Picente asked during an interview with the Star Gazette. “That’ll be the question.”

The positive cases and the three deaths are mostly confined to Chemung County, according to health department officials. Chemung County currently has 88 positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly 300 people are currently in quarantine.

On Wednesday, the NYSLA corrected their suspension of the Twin Ponds liquor license as the suspension initially targeted an adjacent licensee at the gold course.Wednesday's hearing correctly suspended the license of the banquet facility at Twin Ponds, according to investigators at the liquor authority.