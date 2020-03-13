With all the news of coronavirus, it's important to support local business. On Thursday March 19th, you'll be able to try the Castlewood Café.

About Castlewood

Castlewood Café opened its doors to customers in 2016, and they’ve already become a local favorite in the Utica, NY area. They offer a huge variety of menu items and everything they serve is homemade. Whether you are in the mood for a hearty breakfast, wrap, burger or one of their delicious Italian specialties, Castlewood Café is open 7 days a week. From New York Strip Steaks, delicious seafood, prime rib (Saturdays only) or the best fish fry in town, Castlewood Café is sure to have something to please any palate. They’re an all-age café, so feel free to bring your little ones in for breakfast, lunch or dinner. From lunch specials to catering, their staff works hard to keep a cozy atmosphere while keeping their customers happy and content. Coming soon! Sunday breakfast buffet.

How To Save With Half Off Thursday

Starting Thursday March 19th at 8AM, the Half Off Thursday deal of the week goes live. This week buy a $20 gift certificate for Castlewood Café for only $10.