Utica Restaurant Offering Free Meals For Kids Amid Coronavirus School Closures

With the news breaking that several area schools are closing to combat the spread of coronavirus, one Utica restaurant understands that some families might be impacted meal wise by the decision and want to help.

The Spot, located at 106 Bleeker Street in Utica, took to their Facebook page to acknowledge what could be a difficult situation for families that depend on school meals for their children.

As a new business, owner Nicholas Delano said the decision was made as a way to make those in community not feel alone.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"Honestly there has just been so much negativity and uncertainty in our community, we just wanted to spread something positive for a change. Also most of the response to the virus understandably has been social distancing which is literally the definition of being/feeling alone. We as a business do not want anybody to feel alone in our community, especially the SAME community that has supported US so much as a new business."

The Spot is open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm.