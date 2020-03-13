Spectrum Will Offer Free Wifi To Students Who Are Without It

With thousands of students suddenly having to make plans to finish classes from home in the next few weeks, Spectrum is offering a way for students to have wifi for free.

The cancellation of classes due to the coronavirus outbreak is going to create a problem for some students who do not have wifi in their houses. How will they connect with their professors?

Spectrum is hoping to make it possible for these students.

"In the coming weeks, many Americans will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19 and Charter is focused on serving and supporting our 29 million customers. Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need"

They are offering free broadband and Wi-Fi access will be available for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps.

To receive this service, call 1-844-488-8395.