Coronavirus Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus

You can't even meet and talk about coronavirus because of coronavirus. Maybe a conference call will suffice.

Out of all of the chaos comes one of the most ironic stories of 2020 so far. According to Bloomberg, the Council of Foreign Relations had canceled their round table discussion about coronavirus that was scheduled for today in New York City.

This along with many events in New York City and throughout the entire state are being canceled.

Recently, Governor Cuomo issued a state of Emergency and gatherings of 500 or more have been banned.

