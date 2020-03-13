In an effort to combat the spread of Coronavirus, Herkimer County BOCES and its 10-member schools will close effective Monday, March 16th. Schools will re-open Tuesday, April 14th. This includes Central Valley Academy, Herkimer, Little Falls, Dolgeville, Frankfort, Owen D. Young, Mount Markham, West Canada Valley, Poland and Richfield Springs.

The closure will result in the loss of 15 school days as well as the scheduled spring break. Governor Cuomo announced today that the 180-school day requirement was being waived and school superintendents could close their individual schools without state approval, if they saw fit.

All 10-month staff will not be required to report. 12-month employees will continue to report as normal, barring additional instructions from the Herkimer County Health Department.

Text alerts have been sent out by individual school districts to inform parents of the decision, and WIBX received a copy of a letter sent out this afternoon by Herkimer County BOCES District Superintendent Sandra Sherwood, which confirmed the decision.

The letter states that "this situation is very fluid and could change" as they work with the Herkimer County Health Department.

A plan for distance learning was not included in the release or the alerts.

The Little Falls City School District closed on Friday following an investigation into a staff member who came in contact with a family member diagnosed with coronavirus. The incident also had a connection to Central Valley Academy. The Herkimer County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health were investigating that case today, according to Little Falls Superintendent Keith Levatino.

More details to follow. Please check back.